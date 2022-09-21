Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Nigeria's clash against Algeria

The three-time African champions will face Algeria in an international friendly at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.

Peseiro happy to see Super Eagles stars

It will be Nigeria's first clash since they beat Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco.

Peseiro, who has settled into his role after taking over in May, has now expressed his happiness ahead of the match. The former Braga manager took to his Twitter account to share his delight at having the players back in camp.

He said: Feels great to be back with the team! Look forward to a week of hard work and training, before the friendly match against Algeria.

The Portuguese tactician has called up 25 players for the match, but he has also been forced to deal with some withdrawals.

Peseiro to be without some of his key players

Team captain Ahmed Musa and QPR star Leon Balogun have both pulled out of the clash.

Also, Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Chukwueze, and Henry Onyekuru will play no part in the clash.

Pulse Nigeria

However, Peseiro still has regulars like Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, and Maduka Okoye in the squad.

The Portuguese tactician has also called players like Valentine Ozornwarfor, Godwin Saviour, and Ebube Duru to fill in for the missing players.