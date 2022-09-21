Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Nigeria's clash against Algeria

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Portuguese tactician is currently preparing the Super Eagles for their match against The Desert Warriors.

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO/TheNews2)
Jose Peseiro (IMAGO/TheNews2)

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has expressed his delight at seeing his players back. Peseiro is currently training Super Eagles stars ahead of their international friendly clash against Algeria later this month.

Recommended articles

The three-time African champions will face Algeria in an international friendly at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.

It will be Nigeria's first clash since they beat Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco.

Peseiro, who has settled into his role after taking over in May, has now expressed his happiness ahead of the match. The former Braga manager took to his Twitter account to share his delight at having the players back in camp.

He said: Feels great to be back with the team! Look forward to a week of hard work and training, before the friendly match against Algeria.

The Portuguese tactician has called up 25 players for the match, but he has also been forced to deal with some withdrawals.

Team captain Ahmed Musa and QPR star Leon Balogun have both pulled out of the clash.

Also, Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Chukwueze, and Henry Onyekuru will play no part in the clash.

Super Eagles in training
Super Eagles in training Pulse Nigeria

However, Peseiro still has regulars like Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, and Maduka Okoye in the squad.

The Portuguese tactician has also called players like Valentine Ozornwarfor, Godwin Saviour, and Ebube Duru to fill in for the missing players.

Nigeria's clash against Algeria will kick off at 8 PM Nigerian time next Tuesday.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Is Wilfred Ndidi still good enough to start in midfield for Nigeria?

Is Wilfred Ndidi still good enough to start in midfield for Nigeria?

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Nigeria's clash against Algeria

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Nigeria's clash against Algeria

'He must like me' - Man City's Stones shares why a dog was named after him

'He must like me' - Man City's Stones shares why a dog was named after him

Iheanacho finally joins 21 other early birds in Super Eagles camp ahead of Algeria clash

Iheanacho finally joins 21 other early birds in Super Eagles camp ahead of Algeria clash

'I respect it' - No hard feelings from Arsenal's Jesus after Brazil snub

'I respect it' - No hard feelings from Arsenal's Jesus after Brazil snub

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets new job

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Teenage sensation Ahmed Musa joins Leganes but how does that involve MI Abaga and Kenneth Omeruo?

Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga

Ayo Obileye has been a standout performer for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership
COMMENT

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list