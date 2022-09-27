'We will fight hard to beat them'- Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Algeria clash

The Super Eagles take on the Desert Warriors in a high-profile international friendly match at the Oran Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

Nigeria will go into the match looking for their first win against Algeria in three games, having lost the last two, including the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time African Champions will be the underdogs in the game, but Peseiro insists his side has the quality to hurt the two-time African champions.

"We are going to play against a good team, it won't be easy, but we have quality." We will fight hard to beat them," Peseiro told NFF TV.

The Portuguese tactician also hinted that the Super Eagles might play a different style after trying out a new approach in training.

"We trained well; we have been trying to introduce some new dynamics, some new methods that will be good for our team," Peseiro continued.

"The players have adapted well. The players have adapted well both on and off the pitch.

The match will offer Peseiro a chance to try out new players even though he will also be without the services of some of the country's top stars.

Nigeria will be without Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru, and Emmanuel Dennis. Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi and Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong have also pulled out of the squad after picking up injuries in camp.