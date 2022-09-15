Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro calls up Sochaux star for Algeria clash

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Portuguese tactician is currently preparing for Nigeria's game against Algeria later this month.

Valentine Ozornwafor has been called up for Nigeria's game against Algeria (Getty Images)
Valentine Ozornwafor has been called up for Nigeria's game against Algeria (Getty Images)

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has called-up Sochaux defender Valentine Ozornwafor for Nigeria's international friendly clash against Algeria later this month.

Recommended articles

The three-time African champions will face The Desert Warriors in a glamourous international friendly clash in Oran on September 27.

While the official list of Super Eagles players that will play the match is not out yet, Pulse Sports can confirm that Ozornwafor will be included.

Ozornwafor's club, FC Sochaux, on their website, confirmed his invitation for the highly-anticipated clash on September 27.

The statement read: Valentine Ozornwafor has been called up to Nigeria's squad for the upcoming international break.

The French Ligue 2 club also added that Ozornwarfor would join the Super Eagles squad after this weekend's round of league fixtures.

Valentine Ozornwafor (Instagram)
Valentine Ozornwafor (Instagram) Instagram

Ozornwafor will be hoping to make his third appearance for Nigeria in the clash against Algeria. The 23-year-old made his Super Eagles debut in a friendly against Cameroon last year before winning his second cap against the same team a few days later.

While he has not received a call-up since then, his latest invitation should not come as a surprise, as the Super Eagles are short of options in the centre-back area.

Peseiro will be without the services of Kenneth Omeruo and Semi Ajayi for the game after both players picked up injuries while playing for their clubs.

Nigeria will be without Kenneth Omeruo (L) and Semi AjayI (R) for the clash (Twitter)
Nigeria will be without Kenneth Omeruo (L) and Semi AjayI (R) for the clash (Twitter) Twitter

Meanwhile, the famous oyinbo duo of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong are lacking game time, leaving Calvin Bassey and Ozornwafor as the only recognisable centre-backs for Nigeria ahead of the encounter.

Ozornwafor has played three times for Sochaux in the league this season.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Top 6 stats in the Champions League this season

Top 6 stats in the Champions League this season

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro calls up Sochaux star for Algeria clash

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro calls up Sochaux star for Algeria clash

Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]

Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]

Kids' reaction to meeting Lionel Messi in Israel is priceless [Video]

Kids' reaction to meeting Lionel Messi in Israel is priceless [Video]

Barcelona to rival Real Madrid with white jersey next season

Barcelona to rival Real Madrid with white jersey next season

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack