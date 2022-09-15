Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro calls up Sochaux star for Algeria clash

The three-time African champions will face The Desert Warriors in a glamourous international friendly clash in Oran on September 27.

While the official list of Super Eagles players that will play the match is not out yet, Pulse Sports can confirm that Ozornwafor will be included.

Ozornwafor set for his third Nigerian cap

Ozornwafor's club, FC Sochaux, on their website, confirmed his invitation for the highly-anticipated clash on September 27.

The statement read: Valentine Ozornwafor has been called up to Nigeria's squad for the upcoming international break.

The French Ligue 2 club also added that Ozornwarfor would join the Super Eagles squad after this weekend's round of league fixtures.

Ozornwafor will be hoping to make his third appearance for Nigeria in the clash against Algeria. The 23-year-old made his Super Eagles debut in a friendly against Cameroon last year before winning his second cap against the same team a few days later.

Ozornwafor cover for injured Ajayi and Omeruo

While he has not received a call-up since then, his latest invitation should not come as a surprise, as the Super Eagles are short of options in the centre-back area.

Peseiro will be without the services of Kenneth Omeruo and Semi Ajayi for the game after both players picked up injuries while playing for their clubs.

Meanwhile, the famous oyinbo duo of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong are lacking game time, leaving Calvin Bassey and Ozornwafor as the only recognisable centre-backs for Nigeria ahead of the encounter.