Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Monday, January 20, 2020, paid a visit to Bordeaux’s training ground to see his Nigerian players Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja.

Rohr who resides in Boardeax’s made a short trip to check up the Nigerian players who play for the French side.

“Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr is present at this morning's training session at Bordeaux today to watch Samuel Kalu & Josh Maja,” reported Ge French Football News on Twitter.

Since his debut in October 2018, Kalu has been a regular player in Rohr’s Super Eagles and made three appearances at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Samuel Kalu has not impressed at Bordeaux so far this season Manuel Blondeau/Icon Sport via Getty Images

For Bordeaux this season, the 22-year-old forward has failed to hit top form with just one goal in 16 games.

Josh Maja has played only one game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria AFP

Maja made his debut in September 2019 and has scored five goals in 16 games for Bordeaux.