Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has urged his new assistant Joseph Yobo to get a coaching licence.

Without any coaching certification, former Super Eagles defender Yobo has been appointed as an assistant to Rohr.

While Rohr is okay with the decision, he has urged the former Super Eagles captain to get a coaching licence to thrive on the job.

Gernot Rohr does not have a problem with Yobo'a appointment

“Joseph (Yobo) is welcome to the team, of course. I have heard that he has no coaching diplomas, so I will talk to him about this,” Rohr is quoted to say by British-Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

“If what I have heard is correct, I will tell Yobo that he needs to do the training required, to grow as a coach.”

Rohr said the NFF informed him of Yobo’s appointment just before it was announced.

“The NFF has the right to pick one assistant coach for my staff, so they are the ones to communicate the reasons for the appointment, not myself,” Rohr also said.

“I was informed by Amaju Pinnick in a telephone call before it was made public.

“I have the responsibility to develop coaches from Nigeria as agreed with NFF. I am more than happy to do that.”

Regret

Imama Amapakabo has been removed as one of Rohr's assistant [NFF]

Rohr is however not pleased with the removal of former Enugu Rangers coach Emama Amapakabo who has been replaced by Yobo.

“I don’t know why Amapakabo has been removed. I worked very well with him. He did a very good job with me," Rohr further said.

“I regret his departure. But since the NFF has the right to take this decision, there is nothing that I can do about it.”

Rohr will get to start working with Yobo in Super Eagles’ next game which will be against Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in March.