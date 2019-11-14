Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will not force him to select players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Rohr was reacting to the comment made by NFF boss Amaju Pinnick in a recent interview where he said that the Super Eagles boss will have to agree to follow the NPFL more before he gets a new contract.

The German coach, however, insists that his only obligation is selecting the best players for the Super Eagles.

“I know he (Amaju Pinnick) sometimes has a different opinion to mine, but then, it is football,” Rohr told newsmen at a press conference before Nigeria’s 2-1 win over the Benin Republic.

Gernot Rohr maintains the best players do not play in the NPFL (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

“I never accept it to make a choice coming from the officials; my choice is the choice of sports arguments only, to take the best players.

“Unfortunately, we could not take more players from the local league because they did not play, so it was difficult for them to be fit.

“I know that some people cannot be happy about my choice but I can tell you it is my choice, it is always honest.”

Pinnick was speaking on Channel TV’s Sunrise Daily when he said that Rohr will be mandated by a clause in the potential new contract to reside in Nigeria and monitor the NPFL regularly.

Amaju Pinnick says Rohr has to show more interest in the NPFL

“We are going to domesticate Gernot Rohr in Nigeria and domesticate him to our leagues, that’s just it,” the NFF boss said.

”He needs to move around, watch some of the league games. We are not saying take a player from here and bring him to the Super Eagles immediately.”

Rohr’s contract with the Super Eagles ends in June 2020 but the NFF are expected to give the coach a new deal.