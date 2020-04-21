Head coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has revealed that he has received a new contract offer from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr who has been coach of the Super Eagles since August 2016 will see his current contract run out on June 1.

The Franco-German is however set to continue in his position after confirming that he has received a new offer from the NFF.

“I already discussed with the president about my future since I am at the end of the contract. The contract will end on June 30,” Rohr told Girondis4ever.com.

“I just received a proposal for an extension. I will also have to look at it.”

It is however not known if Rohr will agree to the terms in the offer after NFF boss Amaju Pinnick said new stipulations will be added to the coach’s new contract.

Amaju Pinnick wants Rohr to be pay more attention to the local leagues if the German wants to stay on as Super Eagles boss (Pulse)

According to Pinnick, Rohr’s new contract will state that he must reside in Nigeria, develop players from the local leagues and earn in Naira.

This is the second contract extension Rohr will be getting after he renewed his stay with the national team in June 2018.

The coach has led Nigeria to two tournaments, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where the Super Eagles crashed out in the group stage and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (NFF) where they finished third.