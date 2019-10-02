Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has revealed that Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are not in his plans.

Ibraham and Tomori who are born to Nigerian parents are both eligible to play for Nigeria and England.

The international futures of both Chelsea stars are still up in the air with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) trying to convince both to commit to Nigeria.

Rohr is, however, is not holding out for both players and has revealed that he does not have the Chelsea youngsters in his immediate plans.

Tammy Abraham is reportedly set to make his competitive debut for England Getty/Chelsea Football Club

"They are both interesting players, but we have made our immediate plans without Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"They are not interested in discussing their international options at the moment and we need to respect that."

Abraham has played for England at several youth levels and has two caps for the senior national although he is yet to play a competitive game for the Three Lions which makes him still eligible to play for Nigeria.

All that could change as he is reportedly been assured that he will in the England squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in the next international break.

Fikayo Tomori is eligible to play for Nigeria, England and Canada (Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/REX) DailyMail

"It is also significant to note that Abraham has been assured that he will be in the England squad," Rohr also said.

Tomori, who is also eligible to play for Canada has 15 caps for the England Under-21 team but is yet to commit to any country.

"Tomori is a very good friend of our player Ola Aina and he said he does not want to discuss this for now," Rohr added.

"We have to focus on what we have and not lose focus about what people say all the time."

Rohr has worked with some foreign-born players who switched their allegiance to Nigeria during his time as Super Eagles boss.

Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Victor Moses have all played for Rohr.

In Super Eagles last game, Rohr gave a debut to Joe Aribo who was born in England.