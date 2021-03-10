Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Ahmed Musa will not play against the Benin Republic and Lesotho despite being in the squad.

Rohr has been questioned following his decision to include Musa in the Super Eagles' squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

However, the Franco-German has clarified that Musa's place in the squad is just honorary due to his clubless status.

Ahmed Musa has been club less since October 2019 (www.al-ain.com) Instagram

"It's important to clarify that Musa is not in the competitive list of 23 players for our game against Benin and Lesotho," Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

"We've invited Musa as the captain by making him the 24th player, but he is not as part of the 23 on the list that will play our two matches.

"What is important now is to focus on the games ahead and not to be distracted by anything else. We hope for all our prayers to be fit and travel down safely for the matches."

The Super Eagles will travel to face Benin Republic on Saturday, March 27, 2021, before a home game against Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30, to round up the qualifiers.

Nigeria are currently top of Group L of the qualifiers with eight points from four games, one ahead of Benin.

Sierra Leone have three points while Lesotho are bottom with two.