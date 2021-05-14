Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr recalls in-form striker Simy Nwankwo and gives first call-up to Terem Moffi for the friendly game against Cameroon

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face fellow West Africans Cameroon in a friendly game at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital Vienna.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed Rohr’s list of 31 players for the game.

It’s a provisional list that Rohr will whittle down to 23 before the friendly game.

The provisional squad has all the regular players, but there is a recall for Crotone striker Nwankwo.

The recall for Nwankwo is a reward for his recent form, which has seen him score 19 goals to make him the highest-scoring Nigerian in a top-five league.

The 29-year-old has not played for the Super Eagles since September 2018.

Also in the squad is 21-year-old striker Moffi, who has been in impressive form for Lorient in French Ligue 1.

AFP

The young striker has 14 league goals for Lorient in an outstanding season so far.

Rohr also handed first call-ups to forward Abraham Marcus, who plays for Portuguese side Feirense.

Umar Sadiq, who is having a fine season with Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria gets another call-up after he missed his first cause of COVID-19 enforced travel restrictions in the last international break.

There are other recalls for goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, German-based defender Kevin Akpoguma and Peter Olayinka, who plays for Slava Prague.

Full Squad

Instagram

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)