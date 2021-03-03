Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has approached veteran striker Odion Ighalo to return to the national team.

Ighalo has been away from the Super Eagles since he retired just after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 31-year-old has remained one of Nigeria’s most visible players, and Super Eagles coach wants him back.

According to the striker, Rohr has approached him for a Super Eagles return but he wants to take out time to make a decision.

“I have been approached by the coach, but I haven’t decided yet whether this is a path I want to follow again,” Ighalo told BBC Sport Africa.

Odion Ighalo p[lays his football these days with Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia (Twitter/Al Shabab) Twitter

“We’ve been talking about it for a while and hopefully soon I will make that decision.”

“I need to decide because I have huge respect for my country and the coach, so it’s only fair to let people know where you stand,” he added.

After scoring five goals at AFCON 2019 to finish as the tournament’s highest goalscorer, Ighalo called time on his Super Eagles career.

Ighalo made his Super Eagles debut in March 2015 and scored 16 goals in 35 appearances.