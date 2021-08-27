The Premier League has ruled that its clubs will not allow players to travel to red-list countries, including Cape Verde, which will host Nigeria on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Serie A and other leagues, including La Liga and Scottish Premiership, are also considering a travel ban.

Despite these worries, players from the Premier League and the other leagues mentioned above still made Rohr's 30-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

Premier League stars Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo, William Troost-Ekong, and Frank Onyeka are all on the list.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Tyronne Ebuehi, Ola Aina who play in Italy and Spanish-based Samuel Chukwueze are also in the squad.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Rohr invited up to 30 players in the case that some players cannot travel to Cape Verde due to the ban.

"Should the situation remain unchanged, the eight UK-based players on the list would head back to base after the clash with Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Friday," the NFF said.

There is a return for South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Kevin Akpoguma and Greece-based forward Henry Onyekuru.

The Super Eagles will host the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Friday, September 3 and then travel to the island of Mindelo to face the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesday,.

The Full List

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)