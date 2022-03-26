Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen shuts down Ghanaian journalist's suggestion of a possible Ghana win in Abuja

The two West African sides will get it on again in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff, with a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot on the line.

Both countries played out a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night, leaving the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium delicately poised.

However, ahead of the second leg, a Ghanaian journalist asked Eguavoen if he was worried about history repeating itself.

In 1973, Nigeria also played a goalless draw against Ghana away from home only to lose the second leg at home 2-0.

Nonetheless, Eguavoen fired back at the journalist, saying he only remembers what happened in 2001 when Nigeria beat Ghana 3-0 after playing a 0-0 draw in Ghana.

"1973, I was eight years old, so maybe I don't remember, what I remember was 2001 with late Shaibu Amodu we drew 0-0 in Ghana and won 3-0 in Port Harcourt, Eguavoen said ahead of the match.