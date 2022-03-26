Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has hit back at a Ghanaian journalist after he asked Eguavoen if he is afraid history may repeat itself when Nigeria take on Ghana on Tuesday.
Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen shuts down Ghanaian journalist's suggestion of a possible Ghana win in Abuja
The Black Stars will be looking to upset the odds when they take on the three-time African champions in the countrys capital on Tuesday.
The two West African sides will get it on again in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff, with a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot on the line.
Both countries played out a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night, leaving the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium delicately poised.
However, ahead of the second leg, a Ghanaian journalist asked Eguavoen if he was worried about history repeating itself.
In 1973, Nigeria also played a goalless draw against Ghana away from home only to lose the second leg at home 2-0.
Nonetheless, Eguavoen fired back at the journalist, saying he only remembers what happened in 2001 when Nigeria beat Ghana 3-0 after playing a 0-0 draw in Ghana.
"1973, I was eight years old, so maybe I don't remember, what I remember was 2001 with late Shaibu Amodu we drew 0-0 in Ghana and won 3-0 in Port Harcourt, Eguavoen said ahead of the match.
The Super Eagles will qualify for their seventh World Cup if they beat the Black Stars on Tuesday evening.
More from category
-
'Evra bus stop' - Manchester United legend impressed on visit to Oshodi [Photos/Videos]
-
Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen shuts down Ghanaian journalist's suggestion of a possible Ghana win in Abuja
-
Video: Watch Barcelona beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in legends game