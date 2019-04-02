Led by Dutchman Clemens Westerhof, that Super Eagles generation is generally considered as the finest collection of players ever assembled in Nigeria’s national team.

The Super Eagles of 1994 played with a swagger and flair at the FIFA World Cup where they got the second round after impressive wins against Bulgaria and Greece.

Just before the World Cup, Nigeria were fifth on the FIFA Ranking, the highest any African country has been on the FIFA Ranking.

Present at the award from the squad were Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Austin Eguavoen, Uche Okechukwu, Mutiu Adepoju, Austin Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George, Victor Ikpeba, Samson Siasia, Nduka Ugbade and Daniel Amokachi were all present at the awards’ night.

Emmanuel Amuneke, Ben Iroha, Michael Emenalo, Emeka Ezeugo, Efan Ekoku, Chidi Nwanu and Isaac Semitoje were the members of the squad absent at the ceremony.

Tributes were also paid to deceased members of the squad like Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Emeka Okafor, Thompson Oliha and Wilfred Agbonavbare.

A documentary that marked the history of the team was played on the big screen to a standing ovation.

Omoyemi Yekini, second daughter of Rashidi was present at the awards’ night to represent his late father.

Former defender Eguavoen spoke on behalf of his former teammates and pleaded with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to help some of the members of the squad get the house they were promised by the Federal Government after winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“A couple of our colleagues got theirs but some of us did not get, I plead the NFF to help us fight for this,” the former defender said at the awards’ night.

Former midfielder Oliseh also spoke at the event, relaying some fond memories of the Super Eagles class of 94 and revealed that it was the first time they were getting together in 25 years. It also was nine days to the 25th anniversary of their AFCON triumph

“This is the first time we are getting together in 25 years and it’s also nine days from when we won the AFCON,” the former Super Eagles player and coach said.

“We were one family that hardly agreed on anything,” Oliseh added.

The former Juventus midfielder went to reveal how late Keshi’s wife took of them during the World Cup in 1994 by cooking and bringing food to the team’s hotel.

“God blessed us with the best striker this continent has ever had,” Oliseh also said, paying tribute to late Yekini who remains Super Eagles highest goalscorer.