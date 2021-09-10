Kelechi Iheanacho scored a first-half brace to give the Super Eagles the three points.

After the game, the Super Eagles dressing room, as expected, was a loud one with the likes of Zaidu Sanusi and Innocent Bonke leading the celebrations.

The dancing mainly came from the two players, while the rest of the boys went about dressing up after the game.

One of the backroom staff recorded the video, and he gets a playful reprimand from Iheanacho about putting the camera on his face.

The Leicester City star and other United-Kingdom based players are seen preparing for their respective trips out of Nigeria.