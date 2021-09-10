RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

The Super Eagles as you rarely seen them.

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a first-half brace to give the Super Eagles the three points.

After the game, the Super Eagles dressing room, as expected, was a loud one with the likes of Zaidu Sanusi and Innocent Bonke leading the celebrations.

The dancing mainly came from the two players, while the rest of the boys went about dressing up after the game.

One of the backroom staff recorded the video, and he gets a playful reprimand from Iheanacho about putting the camera on his face.

The Leicester City star and other United-Kingdom based players are seen preparing for their respective trips out of Nigeria.

Due to UK COVID-19 protocols, the players could not travel to Cape Verde for the second game, which the Super Eagles won 2-1.

