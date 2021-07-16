RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa weds 2nd wife in a quiet ceremony

Authors:

Steve Dede

Ahmed Musa has married three times but has two wives following the crash of his first marriage.

Ahmed Musa has quietly married another wife (Instagram/Ahmed Musa)
Ahmed Musa has quietly married another wife (Instagram/Ahmed Musa)

Super Eagles captain and forward Ahmed Musa last weekend quietly married a second wife, Mariam.

Recommended articles

It is not known when his relationship with Mariam started, but Musa has wedded her as his second wife.

www.instagram.com

It is, however, the third time the Nigerian footballer has been married.

His first marriage to Jamila has, however, crashed following irreconcilable differences. The bad blood in his marriage reached a boiling point in April 2917 when he was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence call at his five-bedroom mansion in Leicester.

His marriage with Jamila produced two kids.

He immediately married Juliet Ejue, whom he considers his first wife, as he is no longer with Jamila. He has two kids with Juliet.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A basketball legend wants to play for Nigeria at the Olympics, but the world basketball governing body has refused

Customs have released kits of the Nigerian basketball teams for the Olympics

Super Falcons to camp in Austria without Asisat Oshoala

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike shows off his massive mansion in a new video

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa weds 2nd wife in a quiet ceremony

Saka calls out social media giants for 'not doing enough' to stop racist messages

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

Dutch great Arjen Robben retires from football

‘I love my country’ – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Video)