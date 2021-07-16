Super Eagles captain and forward Ahmed Musa last weekend quietly married a second wife, Mariam.
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa weds 2nd wife in a quiet ceremony
Ahmed Musa has married three times but has two wives following the crash of his first marriage.
It is not known when his relationship with Mariam started, but Musa has wedded her as his second wife.
It is, however, the third time the Nigerian footballer has been married.
His first marriage to Jamila has, however, crashed following irreconcilable differences. The bad blood in his marriage reached a boiling point in April 2917 when he was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence call at his five-bedroom mansion in Leicester.
His marriage with Jamila produced two kids.
He immediately married Juliet Ejue, whom he considers his first wife, as he is no longer with Jamila. He has two kids with Juliet.
