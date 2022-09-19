Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to miss Nigeria's clash against Algeria

Musa is one of the 25 players called up by Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro for the clash against the North Africans later this month.

However, the former Leicester City man will not play a part in the encounter after suffering an injury in Sivasspor's clash against MKE Ankaragücü on Sunday.

Musa's fractures his arm

Musa started the match but went off after just 19 minutes for Cameroon's star Clinton N'Jie. The Nigerian international walked off with an arm injury, and it has now been confirmed that he suffered a fracture.

Sivasspor revealed this in a post on their social media platforms, saying Musa suffered an arm fracture, ruling him out of Nigeria's match against Algeria.

Musa's injury is another blow for Nigeria

His absence is a blow for Nigeria and Peseiro, as he is the latest player set to miss the clash. The Super Eagles are already without Umar Sadiq and Victor Osimhen for the game, while Leon Balogun and Henry Onyekuru have also pulled out.

Although Valentine Ozornwafor and Emmanuel Dennis have been called up as replacements for the latter two, Peseiro's options to replace Musa are limited.

Pulse Nigeria

Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka would have been a possible option, but the 26-year-old is also out after picking up an injury over the weekend.