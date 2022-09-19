Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to miss Nigeria's clash against Algeria

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will miss Nigeria's highly anticipated international friendly match against Algeria later this month.
The three-time African most-capped player will not be available for the international friendly against the Desert Warriors.
Musa is one of the 25 players called up by Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro for the clash against the North Africans later this month.
However, the former Leicester City man will not play a part in the encounter after suffering an injury in Sivasspor's clash against MKE Ankaragücü on Sunday.
Musa's fractures his arm
Musa started the match but went off after just 19 minutes for Cameroon's star Clinton N'Jie. The Nigerian international walked off with an arm injury, and it has now been confirmed that he suffered a fracture.
Sivasspor revealed this in a post on their social media platforms, saying Musa suffered an arm fracture, ruling him out of Nigeria's match against Algeria.
Musa's injury is another blow for Nigeria
His absence is a blow for Nigeria and Peseiro, as he is the latest player set to miss the clash. The Super Eagles are already without Umar Sadiq and Victor Osimhen for the game, while Leon Balogun and Henry Onyekuru have also pulled out.
Although Valentine Ozornwafor and Emmanuel Dennis have been called up as replacements for the latter two, Peseiro's options to replace Musa are limited.
Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka would have been a possible option, but the 26-year-old is also out after picking up an injury over the weekend.
It now remains to be seen if the Portuguese tactician will call up a replacement for his captain. Nigeria will take on Algeria at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.