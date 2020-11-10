The Super Eagles have had a 100% start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and two more wins will guarantee them a ticket to the tournament.

It is what captain Ahmed Musa is targeting as the Super Eagles prepare to take on Sierra Leone in a double-header this November 2020.

“It is true we don’t know much of the Sierra Leone national team, but we have resolved to play our best game to beat them at our home and away,” Musa said at the Goal Project pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja when he visited the Flying Eagles on Monday, November 9.

“Two victories over them will give us the ticket to AFCON, so we won’t joke with the games.”

The Super Eagles are to play without fans at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium due to restrictions brought by COVID-19 protocols. It will also be the same situation in Freetown but Musa however assured that the absence of fans will not affect Super Eagles’ game.

“Playing without our ever-supportive fans at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium will not affect our games both in Benin City and Freetown,” the forward also said.

“It’s quite a pity that Edo fans will miss the opportunity of seeing us play live because of the pandemic but we shall try to win for them.”

Musa hasn’t played a game since late October when he left Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr by mutual consent but he also assured that he is match fit.

“Though I have parted ways with my club in Saudi Arabia [Al Nassr] , I trained with them until I came down for this game. I am still myself and I will give my best on Friday,” he said.

“I will soon reveal my new club as soon as all the necessary details are completed. I hope to return to Europe as soon as possible.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Sierra Leone in Benin on Friday, November 13 before the trip to Freetown for the return leg on Tuesday, November 17.