Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has revealed that he is self-isolating at home after he arrived in Abuja from his base in Saudi Arabia.

Musa was permitted to leave Saudi Arabia and return home following the suspension of the Saudi Professional League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Eagles skipper arrived in Abuja via a private plane alongside another Nigerian player John Ogu who also plays in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Musa and John Ogu left Saudi Arabia via a private plane (Instagram/John Ogu) Instagram

Currently staying at his Abuja home, the 27-year-old has revealed that he has started his 14-day self-isolation at home in line with the guidelines of the government for anyone returning from another country.

“Stay safe Pls. Am in 14 days quarantine, but home is home,” the forward wrote in a post on his Instagram page.

Speaking in the video in the social media post, the Nigeria international also enjoined everyone to follow the rules and regulations laid out by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Good day everyone, my name is Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain. I support the effort of the Federal Government, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA for the fight against COVID-19,” Musa says.

“Please let’s obey the rules by staying home, washing your hands regularly and avoid crowded places."

Midfielder Ogu also confirmed that he will also be self-isolating at home.

“I’m on my way for quarantine too. Y’all Stay at Home,” Ogu wrote in the comment section of Musa’s post.

Musa plays for Al-Nassr who are second on the table after 22 games while Ogu’s Al-Adalah are bottom of the table.

None of the players is yet to score in the league so far this season although Ogu just joined in January and has been playing in central defence.