Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is spending his holiday by doing some philanthropic gestures in his hometown of Jos.

Pulse Sports have learnt that Musa donated desks to the Baptist Primary School Bukuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It is not known what connection Musa has to the school, but this is just one of the numerous philanthropic project the footballer has done since he returned from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Musa played in Nigeria’s seven games at AFCON 2019, starting in six of them as the Super Eagles won the bronze medal in Egypt.

It was his second AFCON tournament with Nigeria following his success in South Africa 2013.