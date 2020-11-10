Netherlands-based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the first player to arrive in Super Eagles camp in Benin ahead of the double-header against Sierra Leone.

Okoye arrived in Benin on Monday, November 9, 2020, and immediately shared a photo of himself having jollof rice in his hotel room.

Maduka Okoye shared a photo of himself enjoying a plate of rice in Benin (Instagram/Maduka Okoye) Instagram

The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu are already in Nigeria and are expected to hit Benin on Tuesday.

Musa has been in Nigeria since he left Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and on that same Monday visited Flying Eagles camp on Monday.

Etebo spent his Monday in Lagos where he celebrated his birthday with friends and family including John Ogu at a spot in Lekki, Lagos.

Other players are also on their way. The United Kingdom-based players like Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo are seen in social media posts in a plane together on their way to Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will on Friday, November 13, face Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The squad will then travel to Freetown for the return leg.

Nigeria are top of Group L of the qualifying group with six points after two wins from two games against Republic of Benin and Lesotho.