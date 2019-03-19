The Super Eagles will take in a Seychelles in a dead rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Friday, March 22 and Egypt in a friendly game four days later all at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Ahead of the games, the seven players have arrived in Asaba. Iwobi and Ighalo who were not in action for their respective clubs were one of the first players to hit camp.

Other players in camp on Monday, March 18 were Semi Ajayi, Ikouwem Udo, Valentine Ozonwafor, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi.

More players are expected in camp on Tuesday. The likes of John Ogu, Kenneth Omeruo and Henry Onyekuru are already in Nigeria.

The Super Eagles have already qualified for the 2019 AFCON and the game against Seychelles is an opportunity for Gernot Rohr to kickstart his preparations for the main tournament in June.