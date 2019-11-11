Super Eagles camp has opened in Uyo ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The Super Eagles will first host Benin on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and then travel to face Lesotho on Sunday, November 16.

The camp opened on Sunday, November 10 with Kenneth Omeruo, Ikechukwue Ezenwa and Samual Kalu the early arrivals. Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and some of his backroom staff also reported to camp on Sunday.

Midfielder Mikel Agu arrived in Uyo on the morning of Monday, November, 11 while the likes Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamilu Collins, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Ramon Azeez, Semi Ajayi, Okoye Maduka arrived later on Monday.

All invited players are expected to be in camp before the end of Monday.

Meanwhile, Russia-based Bryan Idowu has been unable to make the trip due to passport issues and has been replaced by Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena.