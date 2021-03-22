The Super Eagles camp has opened in Lagos ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Nigeria will round up their AFCON qualifiers with a trip to the Benin Republic on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and a home game against Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30.

Ahead of the game, the Super Eagles camp has opened in Lagos at the Eko Hotels and Suites.

Early arrivals in camp on Sunday, March 21, were Turkey-based Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo.

England-based Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi and William Troost-Ekong also arrived in Lagos on Sunday.

The five players and Ahmed Musa had light training at the hotel’s facility on Monday morning before the arrival of Adekunle Adeleke of Abia Warriors.

The Super Eagles are top of Group L of the qualifiers with eight points from four games ahead of the Benin Republic, who have six points.

Sierra Leone have three points while Lesotho are bottom with two points.