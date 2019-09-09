Super Eagles camp opened on Sunday, September 8 in Dnipro, Ukraine with 18 players present ahead of the friendly game against Ukraine on Tuesday, September 10.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be playing their first game since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where they finished third.

Ahead of the friendly game at the Dnipro Arena, 19 Super Eagles players reported to camp on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Maduka Okoye, Leon Balogun are among the players in camp Instagram

The players are Paul Onuachu, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Josh Maja, Jamilu Collins, Moses Simon, Francis Uzoho, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Samuel Kalu, Anderson Esiti, Ogehenekaro Etebo, Chidozie Awaziem and Dennis Bonaventure.

Withdrawals

Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze will be looking to get some action against Ukraine (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr had initially named a 22-man squad for the friendly game but a couple of players have withdrawn from the game.

Kenneth Omeruo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Henry Onyekuru, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa have all pulled out of the friendly game.

Omuero pulled out over work permit issues in Spain while Ndidi and Ebuehi opted out to rest after recovering from injuries.

Onyekuru is still trying to get the resident permit in Monaco after a switch in the summer while Musa has pulled out following an injury he suffered while in action for his Suadi side Al-Nassr.

Rohr has called up PAOK midfielder Estiti place of Ndidi, Locomotive Moscow’s defender Idowu for Ebuehi, Bonaventure for Musa and Maja for Onyekuru.