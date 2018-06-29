news

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly decided to investigate the rumored reckless money spending by members of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria crashed out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina saw them exit the competition at the group stage.

Following the team's exit, there have been accusations towards the NFF administration of misappropriation of supporters tickets and an excess of members of the federation travelling for the World Cup.

The NFF administration have been accused of reckless Spending in Russia

NFF boss Amaju Melvin Pinnick already issued an apology to President Buhari regarding the Super Eagles failure to progress beyond the group stage.

The Inquisition, however, is not into the performance of the team rather than into the allegations of misappropriation of funds by the representatives of the federation.

A source told Guardian, “The minister saw all these things coming even before we came to Russia. That was why he instructed the NFF to be mindful of the number of people they brought to Russia.

"Now the Presidency is not happy with the stories coming from here in Russia and the minister has been directed to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged spending by the NFF in Russia.”