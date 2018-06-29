Accusations of reckless spending by members of the NFF in Russia will be investigated by the Presidency.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria crashed out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina saw them exit the competition at the group stage.
Following the team's exit, there have been accusations towards the NFF administration of misappropriation of supporters tickets and an excess of members of the federation travelling for the World Cup.
NFF boss Amaju Melvin Pinnick already issued an apology to President Buhari regarding the Super Eagles failure to progress beyond the group stage.
The Inquisition, however, is not into the performance of the team rather than into the allegations of misappropriation of funds by the representatives of the federation.
A source told Guardian, “The minister saw all these things coming even before we came to Russia. That was why he instructed the NFF to be mindful of the number of people they brought to Russia.
"Now the Presidency is not happy with the stories coming from here in Russia and the minister has been directed to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged spending by the NFF in Russia.”
With the NFF elections fast approaching the President is keen to find out the details regarding the trip to Russia and if the resources of the nation were squandered by top federation officials.