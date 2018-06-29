Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Buhari to investigate NFF for reckless spending in Russia

World Cup 2018 Buhari wants to investigate reports of reckless spending in Russia

Accusations of reckless spending by members of the NFF in Russia will be investigated by the Presidency.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly decided to investigate the rumored reckless money spending by members of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly decided to investigate the rumored reckless money spending by members of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria crashed out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina saw them exit the competition at the group stage.

Following the team's exit, there have been accusations towards the NFF administration of misappropriation of supporters tickets and an excess of members of the federation travelling for the World Cup.

play President Buhari is interested in reckless spending by NFF officials

The NFF administration have been accused of reckless Spending in Russia

NFF boss Amaju Melvin Pinnick already issued an apology to President Buhari regarding the Super Eagles failure to progress beyond the group stage.

The Inquisition, however, is not into the performance of the team rather than into the allegations of misappropriation of funds by the representatives of the federation.

A source told Guardian, “The minister saw all these things coming even before we came to Russia. That was why he instructed the NFF to be mindful of the number of people they brought to Russia.

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick and his federation may come under investigation by the president

"Now the Presidency is not happy with the stories coming from here in Russia and the minister has been directed to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged spending by the NFF in Russia.”

With the NFF elections fast approaching the President is keen to find out the details regarding the trip to Russia and if the resources of the nation were squandered by top federation officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Reactions as Germany are knocked out from group stagebullet
2 World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult striker's wife on Instagram...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 FIFA president congratulates Super Eagles over Iceland victory
Nigeria Football Federation NFF rollout timetable for elections
Super Eagles NFF boss says Nigeria have team ready for next 3 World Cup tourneys
World Cup 2018 Carl Ikeme gets jersey from group opponents Iceland
World Cup 2018 NFF boss apologizes to President Buhari for Super Eagles group stage exit
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings
Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult striker's wife on Instagram after loss to Argentina
World Cup 2018 Nigerians are heartbroken as Super Eagles crash out
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain slams Turkish referee for not awarding penalty

Football

Lionel Messi and Argentina face France in the last 16 on Saturday
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez arrive at Johannesburg's Oliver Tambo airport in May 2018
Football South Americans spread gospel of mate at World Cup
Pierluigi Collina refereed the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany
Football FIFA referee chief 'pleased' with impact of video ref at World Cup
France forward Antoine Griezmann will go head to head with Argentina's Lionel Messi in the World Cup last 16
Football Messi and Ronaldo gear up for World Cup knockout phase