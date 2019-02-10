Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has stated that he will not beg Victor Moses to make a return to Nigeria’s senior men national team.

After a slow start to the season under Maurizio Sarri, Moses has completed an 18-month loan deal to Turkey Super Lig side Fenerbahce from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Following his move, there has been speculation that Moses could make a sensational return to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 27-year-old Moses stunned Nigerian supporters when he announced his retirement from the Super Eagles after participating at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In an interview with the Nation, Rohr stated that despite the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) hinting a return of Moses, he will only welcome the former Wigan star if he indicates he wants to play as he would not beg him.

He said, “It’s not always good to beg players to come back and so I don’t’ do that. But I have a good relationship with him (Moses) and I like this player but the motivation (to come back) must first come from him.

“I did not agree with him when he wanted to stop because I told him ‘you’re too young to stop because the team needs you’ but we had to find new players.”

Rohr also stated he will be checking up on Moses’s development at Fenerbache as he scored in his second game for the Turkey-based side.

He said, “You know when somebody closes the door, the door is opened to other people but I pray Victor can find the motivation to play again because I know he can be a big player again with Fenerbahce.

“So, we will wait and watch, but it’s not for us to go there and say ‘please, come back.’ It’s not the kind of communication that I have but he (Moses) knows he has a chance to come back if he’s ready to play again because he’s one of the players who can make the difference for us.”

Moses who admitted that he talked to former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike about his move to Fenerbache is expected to return to action against Zenit St Petersburg in an Europa League clash scheduled for Tuesday, February 12.