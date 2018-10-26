Super Eagles boss Rohr admits interest in Ademola Lookman

Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles boss Rohr admits interest in Everton forward Lookman

  • Published:
Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has admitted interest in Everton and England youngster Ademola Lookman.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman was born in England to Nigerian parents and is currently eligible to play for Nigeria.

The Everton forward has represented England in the youth levels and scored three goals to help them win the FIFA U20 World Cup title in 2017.

Rohr is hoping the 21-year-old Everton forward will change his mind and commit to Nigeria.

"He plays for the youth now but we hope he can change his mind and play for us," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"He's a player we know can add something to the team.

"Getting a player to change his national choice is not easy, quick and the process is never so straightforward.

"First we must be sure he wants to come. And hope to get it cleared by FIFA.

"Then the most important part is that he brings something new, different and better than we have."

Ademola Lookman play Pulse Sports have learnt that Lookman has made the decision to dump England for Nigeria although an announcement has not been made. (England)

 

According to an exclusive from Pulse Sport, Lookman has made the decision to quit England and commit to the Super Eagles although it has not been announced.

Since Pulse Sports reported Lookman’s decision, he has made a couple of appearances for England U-21.

