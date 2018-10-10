news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has stated that he is preparing the team to face Libya just as he did when they faced Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles take on Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier as both sides aim to establish dominance in group E after the doubleheader.

The Super Eagles are third in the third group E behind Libya who are joint top with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa after a goalless draw in their last encounter.

Rohr has stated that both side chances of qualification to the next round and the Super Eagles must be in top form to be successful in the encounter.

In a statement on the Nigeria Football Fedration (NFF) official Twitter account, Rohr stated what the Super Eagles must do and emulate the approach they had to their World Cup double header against Cameroon.

He said, “We have to prepare for the two matches as we did against Cameroon last year.

“Focus on Libya’s strong team who had a draw in South Africa and are leaders in our group.

“Two games in four days means that we have to be very fit physically and technically.”

The Super Eagles picked up four points against Cameroon with a 4-0 win at home and a 1-1 draw away.