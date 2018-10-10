Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles boss preparing for Libya like Cameroon World Cup game

2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles boss preparing for Libya like Cameroon World Cup qualifier

Gernot Rohr wants the Super Eagles to recreate their heroics they produced in the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

  • Published:
Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Gernot Rohr is putting plans in place for the Super Eagles victory against Libya (AFP/File)

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has stated that he is preparing the team to face Libya just as he did when they faced Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles take on Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier as both sides aim to establish dominance in group E after the doubleheader.

The Super Eagles are third in the third group E behind Libya who are joint top with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa after a goalless draw in their last encounter.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles players are already in camp (NFF)

Rohr has stated that both side chances of qualification to the next round and the Super Eagles must be in top form to be successful in the encounter.

In a statement on the Nigeria Football Fedration (NFF) official Twitter account, Rohr stated what the Super Eagles must do and emulate the approach they had to their World Cup double header against Cameroon.

Libya national team play Libya will have to do without Adel Amrouche who has resigned (Naija Li)

He said, “We have to prepare for the two matches as we did against Cameroon last year.

“Focus on Libya’s strong team who had a draw in South Africa and are leaders in our group.

“Two games in four days means that we have to be very fit physically and technically.”

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr wants the Super Eagles to take the tie against Libya like the Cameroon World Cup qualifier (NFF)

 

The Super Eagles picked up four points against Cameroon with a 4-0 win at home and a 1-1 draw away.

Rohr will be hoping for a repeat of the home fixture when the Super Eagles host the Mediterrnean Kinghts of Libya on Saturday, October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Advertisement