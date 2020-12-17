Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has refused to guarantee Maduka Okoye as his first choice despite the goalkeeper’s good form for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

Okoye is currently the most in-form Nigerian goalkeeper with several fine performances for Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

The 21-year- old kept goal for the Super Eagles in their four most recent games, but Rohr says the number one goalkeeper’s shirt isn’t his yet.

“All the goalkeepers in the team have been first choice for some time, and now it’s Okoye’s turn,” Rohr told Own Goal Nigeria.

Maduka Okoye has kept four clean sheets in six league games for Sparta Rotterdam

“He has to work really hard to hang on to the position because the others are eager to be there. So it is not his own yet.

“He has done well with his club and that’s what you need to be in our team.”

Okoye has worked his way up at Sparta Rotterdam and played half of their league games with four clean sheets.

He made his debut in October 2019.