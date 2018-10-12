news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has revealed that he is watching Efe Ambrose although competition in defence would make it hard for the veteran defender to make a return.

Ambrose who has 51 caps for the Super Eagles has not been called up to the national team since March 2016.

The 29-year-old lost his place in the Super Eagles after falling out of favour at Celtic, but he has since then moved to another Scottish side Hibernian where he has worked his way into the team and has been consistent this season.

This season, he has played 16 games for Hibernian this season including eight times in the Europa League where he has scored two goals.

Competition in Super Eagles defence

Rohr revealed that he is watching the defender although it would be difficult for him to get a call-up because of the options he has in defence.

“We have an eye on him in our scouting team, we are watching what he is doing. In the defence now we have the returning (William) Troost- Ekong who was not here in Seychelles, he is back now,” Rohr said at the press conference ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya on Saturday, October 13.

“We have (Semi) Ajayi who is doing very well at Rotherham United playing all the games. We have (Kenneth) Omeruo now who played for his new club for the first time last week, we have even (Chidozie)Awaziem. we have already five defenders and it is difficult to take more.

“But we are watching him and if he is better than the other ones he will come.”

Ambrose who was recently voted Hibernian’s Player of the Month of September has not officially retired from National team duties and has never shied away from admitting that he would make a return if handed a call-up .

Open to Super Eagles return

The defender’s last game for the Super Eagles was Nigeria's 1-0 loss away to Egypt in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON ) qualifier in March 2016.

“I have not retired from the national team,” Ambrose told Complete Sports in September 2017.

“I love Super Eagles and will always support my country whenever they play. I love what the coaching crew are doing with the team and all I have to do is work hard to earn a recall.”

The 28-year-old was a regular in the Super Eagles under Sunday Oliseh before the manager resigned in February 2016.

He was invited by the then interim boss Samson Siasia for the doubleheader against Egypt in March 2016 for the 2017 AFCON qualifiers.

Salisu Yusuf didn't invite him when he took over as temporary boss for a couple of friendly games while Rohr has prioritised other options since he took over.

Ambrose was part of the squad that won the AFCON 2013 title for Nigeria.