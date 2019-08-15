Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has recalled Kelechi Iheanacho and called up a new goalkeeper for Nigeria’s friendly game against Ukraine in September.

The Super Eagles will face Ukraine in a friendly on Tuesday, September 10 in Dnipro.

Ahead of the game, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday, August 14 unveiled Rohr’s 23-man list for the friendly game which included Iheanacho.

It’s a return to the Super Eagles for the Leicester City forward who was dropped from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad following an underwhelming season.

There was also a first-time call-up for Germany-born goalkeeper Maduka Okoye while there is no place for South-African based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who gets the chop after he failed to impress as the first-choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2019.

Rangers and English-born midfielder Joe Aribo has also been given a debut call-up in the absence of John Ogu who is still without a club.

Rohr also recalled Benfica defender Tyronne Ebuehi after recovering from a long-term injury.

Regulars

Aside from the recalls and debutants, the squad is dominated by regulars including Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, etc.

Only four players in AFCON 2019 squad are missing from Rohr’s 23-man team for the friendly against Ukraine.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)