Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr praises Valentine Ozornwafor for his performance against Cameroon

Ozornwafor was called up to the Super Eagles following a spate of withdrawals but his call-up was met with a slew of criticism.

Critics pointed to the defender’s lack of minutes in the 2020/2021 season with just eight minutes for Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old made his Super Eagles debut in the first friendly game against Cameroon on Friday, June 4, coming on for William Troost-Ekong late in the game.

He made his first start for Nigeria in the second game against Cameroon and impressed at the back, helping the Super Eagles to a clean sheet.

“We had a problem in the defense so for the first time we played Valentine,” Rohr told Super Eagles media.

“He did very well and we finished the match with Simon who is a winger playing left-back and we didn’t concede a goal.

“I’m very happy for Valentine because a lot of people did not understand why he was with us.”

“He showed today the reason why he can play with us, he did very well in central defense.”

Further reacting to the game, Rohr reiterated that result was not the most important thing for the Super Eagles from the two friendly matches against Cameroon.

“Like I said before, the result is not the most important, what is important is to test some players and see new faces, which was the case again today,” he said.

“”We didn’t want to concede a goal we wanted to score but we could not and when we are missing players like (Victor) Osimhen, (Joe) Aribo, (Samuel) Chukwueze, (Samuel) Kalu, Henry (Onyekuru), it’s not easy.

“But they (players) did well, we had a lot of chances in this two games we couldn’t score but the match today was interesting.

“It was the last match of the season for a lot of the players, they came in the middle of the holidays to work hard for 10 days with us and the fruits of the work will come and I think we will be ready in September for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.“