Aside from being a football coach, Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr is also a hotel owner in France according to African football expert and journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

Rohr who is a Franco-German is the owner of a boutique hotel called Des Pins (Hotel of Pines) in French city Bordeaux. According to Obayiuwana, Rohr has owned the hotel for three decades.

Holiday Cottages and Villas, a website that writes about hotels in that region describes Des Pins as holiday homes with three bedrooms with a private heated pool.

Twitter

Bordeaux has been home to Rohr since he played there between 1977 and 1989.

The hotel is not available per nights especially during the summer and the weekly rate goes for about N786,000 (€2000).

The 66-year-old also played for the likes of Bayern Munich, Waldhof Mannheim and Kickers Offenbach before he retired to take up coaching.

He became the Super Eagles boss in 2016 and has managed Nigeria to two tournaments, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).