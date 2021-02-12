Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Friday, February 12, 2021, inspected the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos as the city aims to host the senior National Team side for the first time in 20 years.

The Super Eagles are set to return to Lagos for the first time in about 20 years for their last 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Ahead of the game, Rohr on Friday inspected the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos which will host the upcoming AFCON qualifier.

The Super Eagles coach was accompanied by the First Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Seyi Akinwunmi and the Chairman of the Lagos Sports Commission Sola Aiyepeku.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium under the hands of the Lagos State Government has undergone renovations.

From the artificial pitch the stadium used to have, it has been changed to a grass turf to meet the required standard to host a Super Eagles game.

The Super Eagles have not played in Lagos for about 20 years. The National Stadium in Surulere used to be the home of the Super Eagles, but a gradual decline after the final of AFCON 2000 between Nigeria and Cameroon has seen the senior National Team move around different cities across the country to play their home games.