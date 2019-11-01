Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is not happy with what he believes is the tight scheduling of Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in November.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face The Republic of Benin at home on Wednesday, November 13 and travel to face Lesotho four days later on Sunday, November 17 in Group L o the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles open their Group L campaign against West African neighbours Benin Republic at home on 13 November before travelling to face Lesotho four days later.

Rohr is not pleased with the schedule and believes it will not give his foreign-based players enough time to prepare.

“Our players from Europe will only get to us a day or two before the first game, so there is no time for adaptation to the African conditions,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

ALSO READ: Talking points from Super Eagles squad for November's AFCON 2021 qualifiers

Super Eagles of Nigeria will play The Republic of Benin and Lesotho in November (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

“After that game on Thursday, we travel to Lesotho away on Friday to play on an artificial surface on Sunday. This is not ideal and proper for any team.

“We’ve spoken to CAF about this but nothing has been done.”

Ahead of the game, Super Eagles boss has invited 23 players for the game including Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Daniel Akpeyi who return to the squad for the first time since AFCON 2019.