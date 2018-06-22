news

The Spanish La Liga and Premier League outfit Leicester City have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Iceland.

The game between the Super Eagles and Iceland is their second group game of the tournament as Nigeria lost 0-2 to Croatia, while Iceland picked up a 1-1 draw against Argentina in their opener.

The Super Eagles need a result from the game against Iceland to boost their chances of qualifying of to the round o 16, while a defeat will see them almost certainly see them eliminated.

Leicester City back Super Eagles vs Iceland

Leicester City have offered their support to the Super Eagles ahead of the encounter.

The Premier League side have Wilfred Ndidi , Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho as part of their first team.

Ahead of the clash against Iceland, Leicester City posted a picture of the three players on their official Twitter account along with a message which said, "Best of luck to the Nigerian Foxes in #WorldCup action today."

La Liga support Super Eagles against Iceland

The Spanish top flight have offered support to the Super Eagles ahead of their clash against Iceland.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who plays for La Liga outfit Deportivo La Coruna was sent a message ahead of the encounter on their official Twitter handle.

The message said, "Good luck to Francis Uzoho & the @NGSuperEagles! "

Time for Super Eagles vs Iceland

The Super Eagles take on Iceland on Friday, June 22 at the Volgograd Stadium Kick off 4PM Nigerian time.