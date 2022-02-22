Super Eagles' highly-anticipated World Cup Playoff against Ghana gets new dates

This much the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, confirmed via their communication department following a notification from CAF.

"The Nigeria Football Federation was on notified by CAF that the FIFA World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana will now take place on new dates."

Originally slated for March 24, the first leg will now be played on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium, while the second leg, scheduled for March 27, has now moved to March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja

The first leg in Ghana will kick off at 8:30 pm Nigerian time, while the second leg in Abuja is billed for 6 pm.

After a disappointing outing at the recently concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, in Cameroon, Nigeria's Super Eagles and their Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Stars, will renew their rivalry when they clash in a bid to put behind them the failures in AFCON.