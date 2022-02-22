FIFA WORLD CUP

Super Eagles' highly-anticipated World Cup Playoff against Ghana gets new dates

CAF has confirmed a new date for the highly-anticipated World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana

Super Eagles progress unscathed.
The Super Eagles have had their all-important 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against neighbours Ghana rescheduled by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

This much the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, confirmed via their communication department following a notification from CAF.

"The Nigeria Football Federation was on notified by CAF that the FIFA World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana will now take place on new dates."

Originally slated for March 24, the first leg will now be played on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium, while the second leg, scheduled for March 27, has now moved to March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja

The first leg in Ghana will kick off at 8:30 pm Nigerian time, while the second leg in Abuja is billed for 6 pm.

After a disappointing outing at the recently concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, in Cameroon, Nigeria's Super Eagles and their Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Stars, will renew their rivalry when they clash in a bid to put behind them the failures in AFCON.

Nigeria exited the AFCON2021 in the round of 16 after a perfect run in the group stages, where Ghana failed to make it out of their group.

