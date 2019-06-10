The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, June 9 arrived in the Egyptian city of Ismailia for their second phase of camping ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Gernot Rohr and his men arrived in Egypt via an Air Peace flight on Sunday, a day after their goalless draw against Zimbabwe in a friendly game in Asaba on Saturday, June 8.

The Super Eagles spent seven days in Asaba for the first phase of camping ahead of AFCON 2019 with the 25 players in the preliminary squad.

Two players in the preliminary squad Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi were dropped before the Super Eagles left Asaba.

The Super Eagles will be in Ismailia and play another warm-up game, this time against Senegal before leaving for Alexandria where they will play all their group games.

Nigeria will kick off their AFCON 2019 campaign with a game against Burundi on Saturday, June 22.

They will also face Guinea and Madagascar in other Group B games.