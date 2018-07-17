news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has been nominated among the contenders for the goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Musa scored two of Nigeria’s three goals in Russia against Iceland the other was scored from the penalty spot by Victor Moses against Argentina.

The 25-year-old who is now Nigeria’s all time goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup will contend with 17 other goals to determine the best of the tournament.

Ahmed Musa stats

Musa’s goal nominated was his second strike against Iceland which sealed three points for Nigeria in the group encounter.

The goal saw Musa latch on to ball by Kenneth Omeruo only to beat two Iceland defenders and keeper and slot the ball into the net.

He will face competition from Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal against Spain, Phillipe Coutinho’s curler against Switzerland , Nacho’s belter against Portugal.

Other nominees include Lionel Messi’s opener against Nigeria, Jesse Lingard’s goal against Panama, Denis Cheryshev against Saudi Arabia, Nacer Chadli converting a counter attack against Japan.

Benjamin Pavard against Argentina, Angel Di Maria’s goal in Argentina’s defeat to France, Ricardo Quaresma against Iran, Toni Kroos against Sweden, Luka Modric’s against Argentina, Artem Dzyuba against Egypt, Juan Quintero against Japan and Dries Mertens against Panama.

Supporters have a chance to vote for the goal of their choice on the FIFA Website up until Monday July, 23.