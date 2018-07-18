news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has been linked with a big-money move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old scored two goals for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup which has seen him linked with a host of club sides from Europe to Asia.

Galatasaray where reportedly the front-runners for Musa’s signature alongside Premier League side Huddersfield and Fulham .

However, according to a more recent report by the Leicester City Mecury, the forward may be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Musa was brought in to Leicester City by former boss Claudio Ranieri in 2016 for £16 million.

Ahmed Musa stats

He has however struggled to displace England international Jamie Vardy in the striker's position as he had to rejoin CSKA Moscow on a loan deal for the second stage of the 2017/18 season.

The report states that Leicester may be willing to offload Musa as a reported £40 million transfer fee by Al Nassr is double the amount he was brought in for.

Nigeria’s all time goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup faces an uncertain future going into the final weeks to the close of the transfer window as he edged closer to an exit from the King Power Stadium.

There has been no official statement from Musa’s camp or Leicester City about the approach from Al Nassr at the time of this report.