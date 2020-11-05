It has been confirmed that Super Eagles of Nigeria’s home game against Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13 in Benin, will be played beyond close-doors due fears over the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

There were reports that around 6000 fans will be allowed to go inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin to watch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier but that won’t happen due to recommendations from The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Ministry of Sports.

Both bodies have advised the Edo State Government and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against breaching coronavirus protocol by allowing fans into the venue.

“The ministry wishes to bring to your attention that in compliance with condition of no gathering agreed upon by the ministry and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 before the Federal Government opened up football and contact sports, the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will not have any audience and no gathering save for players, match officials and government officials from both countries. Testing must be conducted on all of them prior to the match,” a letter to Edo State deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu read in part.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign with a home game against Sierra Leone before travelling to Freetown for the return leg.

The Super Eagles top Group L with six points from their opening two games against the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodiles of Lesotho.