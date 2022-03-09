UCL

Super Benzema sends Real Madrid through to UCL quarterfinal with stunning hattrick

Izuchukwu Akawor
Paris Saint-Germain failed in Europe once again after a stunning performance from Real Madrid sent them packing from the Champions League

Real Madrid are through to the Champions League quarterfinal after a stunning night inspired by Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG in the first and second legs but the goals were not enough to see them through.
Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG in the first and second legs but the goals were not enough to see them through.

Benzema scored a stunning second-half hat-trick to inspire the 13-times Champions League winners to a remarkable 3-1 win in the round of 16 second leg for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Kylian Mbappe was the main man again for the French giants following another goalscoring display.

Mbappe put the visitors ahead at the break with Real Madrid looking down and out at the break.

Real Madrid hero, Karim Benzema.

But there was a lifeline for Los Blancos when Benzema equalised in the second half thanks to a Gianluigi Donnarumma howler.

Two more goals in the space of two second-half minutes from Benz completed a remarkable turnaround and victory for Madrid as they sealed their place in the last eight.

With the away goals rule cancelled by UEFA, both teams went into the game at the Bernabeu with all to play for.

Real started well but PSG recovered to dominate most of the opening half and deservedly went into the break 1-0 up on the night.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against PSG on Wednesday night in the Champions League

Mbappe thought he had opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, but it was ruled out for offside.

Five minutes later, however, the 23-year-old finally broke the deadlock following a delicious flick from Neymar to put him through on goal.

He kept his cool to calmly slot past Thibaut Courtois in goal for Los Blancos to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead.

Real Madrid showed flashes of brilliance as well in the opening half, with Vinicius Jr and Benzema asking serious questions of the PSG defense.

Kylian Mbappé's effort came to naught for PSG.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos went into the break with more questions than they have answers for and they looked on the brink of elimination at halftime.

In the second half, PSG continued from where they stopped as they looked to put the tie to bed.

However, despite their strong and comfortable start to the half, it was Real who would score the next goal courtesy of a gift from Donnarumma.

The PSG goalkeeper made a mess of a back pass when Benzema pressed him into a hurried pass which found Vinicius inside the PSG box.

The Brazilian youngster picks out Benzema with a simple pass to level the score from six yards to make it 1-1 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.

That goal arrived five minutes after Carlo Ancelotti made two tactical changes and it seemed to have rejuvenated the home side, who began to pile on the pressure in search of the second goal.

Real's pressure paid when two goals in two minutes from Benzema completely turned the tie on its head and favour of the Kings of Europe.

PSG come short of their target in Europe once again, from a position of comfort to crashing out of the Champions League in remarkable fashion.

Izuchukwu Akawor

