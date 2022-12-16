Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

The FIFA Legends Cup is a mini-tournament organised by Fifa as a way to bring icons of world football together and celebrate stars of the sport.

The tournament will be held on the rest days between the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Semi-Finals, the 3rd Place match and the Final.

Oliseh and Nkwocha to feature

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh, an AFCON gold medalist, and Nkwocha, a multiple Womens AFCON champion and four-time African Footballer of the Year, who scored 80 goals for Nigeria, will feature in the tournament.

They will be joined by another legendary Nigerian forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni in a 13-player African team known as the African Lions.

Other Africans at the Fifa Legends Cup

Africa is strongly represented at the tournament with several legendary names expect to feature.

Legendary Senegalese players El-Hadji Diouf, Khalilou Fadiga, and Demba Ba are all included for the “African Lions,” along with three more legends who played for Chelsea: Geremi Njitap, Michael Essien, and Didier Drogba.

Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure will also compete for the African Lions, alongside goalkeepers Robert Kidiaba and Thomas Nkono in the team.

African Lions schedule