Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sunday Akleche and fiance kidnapped N50 million for release

Kidnappers want N50 million for Lobi Star forward Sunday Akleche and his fiance

The Nigeria football family has another case of kidnapping, this time with an NPFL player and his fiance.

  • Published:
Sunday Akleche play Sunday Akleche and his fiance have been declared kidnapped (OwnGoal Nigeria)

Sunday Akleche who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Lobi Stars has reportedly been kidnapped along with his fiance and a sum of N50 million is being demanded for their release.

The report of his abduction was confirmed in a report by OwngoalNigeria as he is on break.

Lobi Stars have already been crowned champions of the 2018 NPFL season and are out of the Aiteo Cup.

Lobi Stars play Sunday Akleche was a kept part of the Lobi Stars team that won the NPFL (Lobi Stars)

 

According to the report, Sunday was on his way to drop his fiancé at the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camp in Abia State before he was accosted by the were on their way at the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The report states that members of the family have been contacted that if they want to see their loved ones again they will have to cough up a total of N50 million Naira.

Sunday Akleche play Sunday Akleche was on his way to drop his fiance where he was kidnapped (Betting Tips)

 

The news about the kidnap has spread like wildfire and comes after Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi had to witness the kidnap of his father during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The report states that the kidnappers have also not allowed the Lobi Stars forward to speak to his loved ones.

Lobi Stars play Their has been no official information from the Police about his departure (Twitter/Lobi Stars)

 

Sunday who was born in Kaduna State was a very integral part of the Lobi Stars team who won the NPFL title.

There has been no official confirmation from the Nigeria Police force about the whereabouts of Sunday and his fiancé as PulseSports continues to monitor the situation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
2 Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returneebullet
3 Super Eagles 22 players in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 clash against Libyabullet

Related Articles

Aiteo Cup 2018 NPFL sides advance to quarter-finals of cup competition
Akwa United NPFL side get N70m from Governor for 2017 Aiteo Cup victory
2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides get tricky ties in round of 32 draw
Aiteo Cup 2018 Kano Pillars to face Enugu Rangers in final
NPFL Lobi Stars to be declared title winners as the league gets a bizarre ending with no club going for relegation
Aiteo Cup 2018 Reigning champions Akwa United knocked out on penalties by Rangers
2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides avoid each other in tricky round of 64 draw
Enyimba NPFL side return to Aba for CAF Confederation Cup final game
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season
Aiteo Cup Akwa United beat Niger Tornadoes via penalty shootout to win 2017 title

Football

Mohamed Anis Saltou
5 Libyan players the Super Eagles must watch out for
Portugal players celebrate victory in Poland
Football Portugal ruin Lewandowski's century celebration
Germany boss Joachim Loew is under pressure to deliver results in their Nations League matches against the Netherlands and France
Football Germany boss Loew under pressure for Dutch, French tests
Kylian Mbappe's late penalty rescued a draw for France against Iceland
Football Mbappe cameo helps France avoid shock Iceland defeat
X
Advertisement