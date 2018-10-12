news

Sunday Akleche who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Lobi Stars has reportedly been kidnapped along with his fiance and a sum of N50 million is being demanded for their release.

The report of his abduction was confirmed in a report by OwngoalNigeria as he is on break.

Lobi Stars have already been crowned champions of the 2018 NPFL season and are out of the Aiteo Cup.

According to the report, Sunday was on his way to drop his fiancé at the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camp in Abia State before he was accosted by the were on their way at the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The report states that members of the family have been contacted that if they want to see their loved ones again they will have to cough up a total of N50 million Naira.

The news about the kidnap has spread like wildfire and comes after Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi had to witness the kidnap of his father during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The report states that the kidnappers have also not allowed the Lobi Stars forward to speak to his loved ones.

Sunday who was born in Kaduna State was a very integral part of the Lobi Stars team who won the NPFL title .

There has been no official confirmation from the Nigeria Police force about the whereabouts of Sunday and his fiancé as PulseSports continues to monitor the situation.