Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

With seven-time winners, Egypt, and Nigeria to come later for both countries in Group D, this encounter is of utmost importance for the two if they hope to go far in the competition.

But which of the nations will take the initiative when they stepped on the pitch of the Stade Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday night?

Intro

Matchday three (3) of the 33rd AFCON sees Sudan and Guinea-Bissau lock horns in the final game of the day in Group D.

Designated as the home team in this game is Sudan, who are known as the Jediane Falcons, possibly the sexiest name in the tournament.

It's the ninth appearance for the country in Africa's biggest showpiece for the Falcons, who were champions back in 1970.

While the Falcons have a pedigree in the competition, they are making a return to the AFCON having missed the actions since taking part in 2012.

Sudan showed during the qualifiers that they have come a long way and are ready to hurt teams after victories over Ghana and South Africa helped them end their long wait for another AFCON ticket.

Now they are back, their manager, Burhan Tia, says the Falcons are ready "to fight" and are "happy to be back" amongst the continent's elites.

For their opponent, Guinea-Bissau, the 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, will be just their third-ever appearance after their debut in 2017.

Nicknamed "Djurtus", Guinea-Bissau won just three of six matches in the qualifier to book a third successive place in the AFCON.

The Djurtus aren't as illustrious as their Sudanese counterparts, having failed to go beyond the first round of the competition.

But their boss, Bassiro Cande, is an optimist and believes his team is in Cameroon to "improve" on their previous performances.

Form and Head-to-Head

Sudan is not in the best of shapes heading into the game on Tuesday, with zero wins in none of their last nine matches in all competitions, which includes the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup.

Guinea-Bissau has a better record in the same period but has failed to win or score in any of their last four matches, posting two defeats and two draws.

In terms of their head-to-head, these two are meeting for the third time, the previous two gives Bissau the upper hand, however, after a 2-4 win back on September 7, 2021.

The other tie between them is the most recent and ended in a goalless affair on November 15, 2021.

Date, Kickoff Time and Venue

This fixture will be played on Tuesday, January 11, with kickoff slated for 8 pm Nigerian time at the Stade Roumde Adjia, Garoua.

Team News and Possible Line Up

Both teams have fully fit squad players heading into this one, but the Sudanese have arrived in Cameroon with a couple of players who will make their international debuts at the 33rd AFCON.

Sudan XI: Abu Ashreen; Nemer, Karshoum, Elsadig Hassan, Mohamedein; Mohamed Al Rasheed, Walieldin Khedr, Dhiya Mahjoub; Yasin Hamed, Abdelrahman, Algozoli Nooh

Guinea-Bissau XI: Jonas Mendes; Nanu, Opa Sangatte, Marcelo Djalo, Fali Cande; Jaquite, Alfa Semedo, Moreto Cassama; Jorginho, Frederic Mendy, Piqueti.

