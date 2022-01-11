Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sudan and Guinea-Bissau are two nations who find themselves amongst African giants in Group D

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau go head-to-head in the particular AFCON 2021 match that neither team can afford to drop points on Tuesday.

With seven-time winners, Egypt, and Nigeria to come later for both countries in Group D, this encounter is of utmost importance for the two if they hope to go far in the competition.

But which of the nations will take the initiative when they stepped on the pitch of the Stade Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday night?

Matchday three (3) of the 33rd AFCON sees Sudan and Guinea-Bissau lock horns in the final game of the day in Group D.

Designated as the home team in this game is Sudan, who are known as the Jediane Falcons, possibly the sexiest name in the tournament.

Sudan national football team
Sudan national football team Pulse Nigeria

It's the ninth appearance for the country in Africa's biggest showpiece for the Falcons, who were champions back in 1970.

While the Falcons have a pedigree in the competition, they are making a return to the AFCON having missed the actions since taking part in 2012.

Sudan showed during the qualifiers that they have come a long way and are ready to hurt teams after victories over Ghana and South Africa helped them end their long wait for another AFCON ticket.

Mohamed Abdelrahman shoulders the goalscoring burden for Sudan
Mohamed Abdelrahman shoulders the goalscoring burden for Sudan Pulse Nigeria

Now they are back, their manager, Burhan Tia, says the Falcons are ready "to fight" and are "happy to be back" amongst the continent's elites.

For their opponent, Guinea-Bissau, the 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, will be just their third-ever appearance after their debut in 2017.

Nicknamed "Djurtus", Guinea-Bissau won just three of six matches in the qualifier to book a third successive place in the AFCON.

Guinea-Bissau (red) qualified for the AFCON in 2019, but struggled for impact in a difficult group (IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)
Guinea-Bissau (red) qualified for the AFCON in 2019, but struggled for impact in a difficult group (IMAGO / ZUMA Wire) Pulse Nigeria

The Djurtus aren't as illustrious as their Sudanese counterparts, having failed to go beyond the first round of the competition.

But their boss, Bassiro Cande, is an optimist and believes his team is in Cameroon to "improve" on their previous performances.

Sudan is not in the best of shapes heading into the game on Tuesday, with zero wins in none of their last nine matches in all competitions, which includes the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup.

Guinea Bissau National Team
Guinea Bissau National Team Google

Guinea-Bissau has a better record in the same period but has failed to win or score in any of their last four matches, posting two defeats and two draws.

In terms of their head-to-head, these two are meeting for the third time, the previous two gives Bissau the upper hand, however, after a 2-4 win back on September 7, 2021.

The other tie between them is the most recent and ended in a goalless affair on November 15, 2021.

This fixture will be played on Tuesday, January 11, with kickoff slated for 8 pm Nigerian time at the Stade Roumde Adjia, Garoua.

Both teams have fully fit squad players heading into this one, but the Sudanese have arrived in Cameroon with a couple of players who will make their international debuts at the 33rd AFCON.

With both teams not in good form, both have failed to win or score in their last few matches and the last time they met it ended in a draw. I'm tempted to go with another dull stalemate here even though I won't be surprised to see Djurtus take a narrow win in the end.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

