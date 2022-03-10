Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho once again proved decisive off the bench after he came on to inspire them to a comfortable evening at the King Power.

An excellent Marc Albrighton opener gave the Foxes a deserved lead at home in the first half.

The Foxes dominated but failed to add to the scoreline until super-sub, Iheanacho came on in the second half to seal the win in added time with a beautiful left-footed curler.

Iheanacho, 25, has now been involved in two goals in his last two matches for the Foxes as a substitute.

Iheanacho was not the only Super Eagles player who featured for the Foxes on the night.

Wilfred Ndidi, as expected, played from start to finish and was superb and influential in midfield, helping his side to a clean sheet after winning all his tackles and making eight recoveries.

Pulse Nigeria

Ndidi also won four aerial duels and made one interception.

Ademola Lookman was also on the pitch, but unlike Ndidi, the latest Super Eagle was a second-half substitute.