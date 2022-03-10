UECL

Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Izuchukwu Akawor
Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to score a stunning winner for Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal in the Europa Conference League.
Leicester City look certain to qualify for the next round of the Europa Conference League after a 2-0 win over Rennes in the first leg of the round of 16.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho once again proved decisive off the bench after he came on to inspire them to a comfortable evening at the King Power.

An excellent Marc Albrighton opener gave the Foxes a deserved lead at home in the first half.

The Foxes dominated but failed to add to the scoreline until super-sub, Iheanacho came on in the second half to seal the win in added time with a beautiful left-footed curler.

Iheanacho, 25, has now been involved in two goals in his last two matches for the Foxes as a substitute.

Iheanacho was not the only Super Eagles player who featured for the Foxes on the night.

Wilfred Ndidi, as expected, played from start to finish and was superb and influential in midfield, helping his side to a clean sheet after winning all his tackles and making eight recoveries.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal for Leicester City in the Europa Conference League
Ndidi also won four aerial duels and made one interception.

Ademola Lookman was also on the pitch, but unlike Ndidi, the latest Super Eagle was a second-half substitute.

Leicester will go into the second leg next week in France with a 2-0 aggregate lead as they hope to seal passage to the last eight.

Izuchukwu Akawor

NPFL

