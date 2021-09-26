RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs rescued by Nigeria goalkeeper Akpeyi

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi celebrates a Nigeria goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi celebrates a Nigeria goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt Creator: Giuseppe CACACE
Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi celebrates a Nigeria goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt Creator: Giuseppe CACACE

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi rescued Kaizer Chiefs with several superb saves in a dour 0-0 South African Premiership draw at fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants on Sunday.   

Recommended articles

Thabo Mnyamane thought he had put Marumo ahead 14 minutes from time in northern city Polokwane only to be thwarted by Akpeyi, whose brilliant reflex save diverted the ball on to the post and away from danger.

The save came just after Chiefs had been reduced to 10 men when left-back Sifiso Hlanti was shown a second yellow card, then a red for pulling back an opponent who posed no immediate threat to Akpeyi. 

Gallants also finished the match a man short as midfielder Celimpilo Ngema was sent off 10 minutes from time for kicking the ball into the stomach of injured Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat. 

Chiefs came close to snatching an undeserved victory at the death as Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi spectacularly parried a point-blank Eric Mathoho header over the crossbar.

From the resultant corner, another Chiefs centre-back, Daniel Cardoso, headed wide to the relief of the home team.

Drawing lifted each club one place after matchday 5 in the richest African national league with a 15 million rand ($1 million/ 860,000 euros) first prize.

Chiefs rose to 12th, eight points adrift of pacesetters and defending Mamelodi Sundowns, and Marumo to 15h, above bottom club TS Galaxy on goal difference.

English coach Stuart Baxter was recently rehired by Chiefs to try and end a six-season run without a trophy by the club who have claimed a record 53 domestic titles since being formed in 1970.

But there have already been calls on social media for him to be fired after just one victory in five league matches and the early elimination from a lucrative knockout competition.

"We do not want goalless draws -- we want to win matches. It was a difficult game with very few scoring chances," said Baxter after the latest disappointment.

On Saturday, record 11-time Premiership champions Sundowns triumphed 2-0 away to Orlando Pirates through two second-half goals from Namibia star and 2021 Premiership Footballer of the Year Peter Shalulile. 

Pirates rarely posed an attacking threat and a first league loss of the season left them fifth, five points off the pace.

Sundowns are two points ahead of SuperSport United and Stellenbosch, who achieved 2-1 home victories against Maritzburg United and Chippa United respectively.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Freiburg down Augsburg to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs rescued by Nigeria goalkeeper Akpeyi

Lazio squeeze past Mourinho's Roma in derby, Dybala woe for Juventus

How Joe Aribo helped Rangers return to winning ways

Three talking points from the Premier League

Ben Yedder, Volland lead Monaco past Clermont

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Jimenez strikes as Wolves sink Southampton

Trending

Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham to play for Nigeria if England continues to ignore him

Tammy Abraham snubbed Nigeria to play for England (Goal)

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare reportedly faces 4-year ban for taking a banned substance

Blessing Okagbare has lost out of the race to final at the 100m women

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list