Striking Emmanuel Dennis stats you probably missed against Everton

Of course, it’s not lost on observers that the Hornets’ incredible flurry of goals came about after his introduction for Ismaila Sarr for the final half-hour.

While Joshua King’s hat-trick at old club Everton probably stole the headlines, Dennis equally played a central role in Watford’s first-ever win at Goodison Park at the 16th attempt.

Aside from his three goal involvements, what inconspicuous stats might you have failed to notice?

Shot-Creating Actions: Despite playing only 27 minutes, the former Club Brugge attacker was involved in five SCAs (defined as the two offensive actions directly leading to a shot). Only Cucho had higher for both sides, but the big caveat is the Brazilian playing the entirety of the game.

Goal-Creating Actions: Two GCAs was outdone by only Joao Pedro, another player introduced by Claudio Ranieri for the final 27 minutes.

Expected Assists: Dennis’ 0.4 xA indicates he profited from impeccable finishing, although both assists were termed big chances.

Pressing: While the Nigerian’s volume of total pressures was one of the lowest on both sides — understandably so, too, owing to his 67th-minute introduction — his team successfully regained possession half the time. Only Craig Cathcart’s 62.5 percent successful pressure rate was higher.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

