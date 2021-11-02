RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Striking Alex Iwobi stat many observers have missed

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

The Super Eagle netted his first Premier League goal since January, but should he attempt more shots?

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi

The manner of Alex Iwobi’s goal in Everton’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers was an antithesis of the Nigerian.

Recommended articles

He hit the ball hard and true along the floor, beating Jose Sa with the force he generated to halve the deficit.

It was the former Arsenal player’s first Premier League goal of the season and his first since scoring at the same ground in the corresponding fixture last season.

Interestingly, the 66th-minute goal was Iwobi’s second shot that has hit the target all season, and maybe therein lies the problem.

Statistics on Fbref show that the Nigerian has attempted 11 shots so far in 2021/22, only four colleagues have attempted more, but the West African falls to seventh for volume of efforts on target.

Hitting only 18.2 percent of his shots places him third-bottom in the Everton roster and he’s one of the lowly-ranked players at Goodison Park for shots on target per 90.

Despite the attacking midfielder’s low-scoring nature, this season reveals Iwobi’s attempting more efforts at goal (2.17 shots per 90) than he’s ever done in the first two years on Merseyside (1.30 in 19/20 and 0.88 per 90 last season) and could be rewarded more often if he sorts out his off-kilter accuracy.

While this year’s average is from a small sample size of games, two shots on target in five starts is almost level with last year’s tally (three) but a long way from 19/20’s volume (nine shots on target).

Whether he finally nets multiple league goals for Everton this year remains to be seen but there’s reason to believe Iwobi could add to his tally if he avoids injury and, importantly, improves his so-far flawed precision.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Striking Alex Iwobi stat many observers have missed

Striking Alex Iwobi stat many observers have missed

Super Eagles list: The return of Ighalo causes confusion among football-loving Nigerians

Super Eagles list: The return of Ighalo causes confusion among football-loving Nigerians

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Odion Ighalo’s Nigeria return: Gernot Rohr’s greatest indictment?

Odion Ighalo’s Nigeria return: Gernot Rohr’s greatest indictment?

How Federal Government can assist NFF to reposition Nigerian Football

How Federal Government can assist NFF to reposition Nigerian Football

Fan anger as Chinese football risks losing another top-tier club

Fan anger as Chinese football risks losing another top-tier club

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character

Marsch struggles to steady RB Leipzig's erratic form

Marsch struggles to steady RB Leipzig's erratic form

Wolves pile on misery for spluttering Everton

Wolves pile on misery for spluttering Everton

Trending

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA